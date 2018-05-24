Canceled summit, prospect of auto tariffs weigh on stock market

The Trump administration plans to start an investigation into whether tariffs are needed on imports of vehicles and automotive parts. A little-used U.S. law authorizes the president to restrict imports and impose unlimited tariffs on national security grounds, and the U.S. will decide by June 1 whether to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe on the same grounds. A European Union official said the proposal would violate World Trade Organization rules, and Japan and China also criticized the proposal.