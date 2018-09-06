Giant hotel companies plan to give workers 'panic buttons' to help prevent sexual assaults

Hotel employees who work alone or in isolated locations, making them vulnerable to harassment and sexual assault, will be equipped with so-called panic buttons — electronic devices to call for help — the world’s largest hotel companies announced Thursday.
The presidents and chief executives of Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, Wyndham and Hilton hotels, alongside the heads of several hospitality trade groups, said they would give the buttons to workers throughout the United States.
Unions representing hotel workers have been calling for such buttons. Hotel housekeepers have been complaining through union leaders that they have no protection against harassment or assault when they are in hotel rooms with guests or other workers.
The calls for panic buttons at hotels have been especially prominent in Southern California.
In Long Beach and Rancho Palos Verdes, hospitality workers have collected enough signatures to put measures on ballots that would require hotels in those cities to provide panic buttons to their employees.
Voters will decide on the measure in Long Beach on Nov. 6. Voters in Rancho Palos Verdes will have to wait until Nov. 5, 2019, to vote on a similar measure.
The Long Beach City Council is considering adopting its own measure — to take effect regardless of whether the ballot measure is approved by voters — that would require hotels in the city to provide panic buttons for hotel staff.
A 2016 survey by Unite Here, a nationwide union that represents hotel workers, food service staff and others, found that 58% of about 500 Chicago hotel workers who were questioned said they had been sexually harassed by a guest. Nearly half of the total said guests had exposed themselves, flashed them or answered the door naked.
The problem gained attention last year when Sandra Pezqueda, a former worker at the ritzy Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, filed a lawsuit claiming she was fired after complaining that her supervisor had made sexual advances.
Pezqueda was among several women named "Persons of the Year" by Time magazine last year for launching the #MeToo movement.
She has since settled the lawsuit against the outside staffing agency that employed the supervisors she blames for the advances. Terranea was released from the lawsuit before it was settled.
In January, state Assembly members Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) and Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) introduced a bill that would require hotels in California to provide panic buttons for employees who work in empty rooms. The bill was shelved last month.
The initiative announced Thursday originated in a study conducted by a task force of industry experts convened in 2017 by the American Hotel & Lodgings Assn., according to a statement released by the group.
The participating hotel chains will distribute panic buttons suitable for their properties, which include urban high-rises, suburban motels and rural roadside inns. Options include loud noise-emitting devices and those equipped with GPS tracking at the push of a button, the release said.
The devices already have been distributed on a pilot basis to hotels in New York, Chicago, Seattle and other markets, the group said.
The initiative, called the 5-Star Promise, also includes pledges by the chains to ensure anti-sexual harassment policies are in place in multiple languages and to provide training and education for employees on identifying and reporting sexual harassment.
