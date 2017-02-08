Thousands show up for the giant new Ikea opening in Burbank

The opening of a giant new Ikea store in Burbank has drawn a large crowd despite damp weather.

People gathered in misty early morning darkness Wednesday as the retailer offered free sofas to the first 26 people through the doors and armchairs and other items to other shoppers attending the debut of the massive new store.

The 456,000-square-foot store with 1,700 parking spaces and a 600-seat restaurant sprawls across 22 acres less than a mile from the store it replaces.

The old store opened in 1990 with 242,000 square feet on 6.4 acres and was the Swedish company's first Ikea in California.

