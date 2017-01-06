U.S. economy creates a modest 156,000 jobs in December

U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in December, capping a year of slower but solid hiring. The report is the last major snapshot of the economy that President-elect Donald Trump will inherit from President Barack Obama.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.7 percent from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

Hourly pay jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase in more than seven years. That is a positive sign that the low unemployment rate is forcing businesses to offer higher wages to attract and keep workers. Sluggish growth in Americans' paychecks has been a longstanding weak spot in the seven-year recovery.

For all of 2016, job growth averaged 180,000 a month, down from 229,000 in 2015, but enough to lower unemployment over time.

ALSO

Why tariffs on Chinese imports could backfire in California

Most Fed officials said Trump policies could boost economy, but it's 'too early to know'

To compete with Silicon Valley for engineers, aerospace firms start recruitment in pre-kindergarten