Stocks close solidly higher; Apple jumps again

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and healthcare companies.

Apple rose again Thursday as investors became more optimistic about early sales of its newest iPhone models. The stock is up 12% this week.

Among healthcare stocks, Merck gained 2%.

Goodyear rose 5% after raising its dividend.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 177 points, or 1%, to 18,212.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 21 points, or 1%, to 2,147. The Nasdaq composite climbed 75 points, or 1.5%, to 5,249.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.70%.

