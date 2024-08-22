Chick-fil-A to launch new streaming service, report says

Chick-fil-A, which has more than 3,000 restaurants in the country, may soon be known for more than its chicken sandwiches.

It’s “Vanderpump Rules,” but make it fast food.

Chick-fil-A may soon be known for more than its chicken sandwiches as the restaurant chain is reportedly moving into the entertainment space with its own streaming platform.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the popular fast-food restaurant chain has plans to launch a streaming service and a collection of original programs, including a family-friendly game show.

The company, based in Atlanta, has been working with several major production companies and is in talks to license and acquire content, Deadline reported.

Advertisement

Unnamed sources told Deadline that the streaming service could launch later this year and will feature unscripted television such as game shows and reality shows. The production companies Glassman Media and Sugar23, which are behind series such as NBC’s “The Wall” and Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” are said to be working on a game show for the new platform.

Chick-fil-A and the production companies did not respond to requests for comment from The Times.

Brian Gibson, who has worked on History’s “Top Gear” reboot and Fox’s version of “The X Factor,” is reportedly taking the lead on Chick-fil-A’s programming and is in talks with multiple producers.

Advertisement

Chick-fil-A, which has more than 3,000 restaurants in the country, would not be the first company outside of the entertainment industry to make its own originals. Lyft launched its game show “Lucky Lyft” in 2023 and Airbnb has produced a documentary that aired on MTV.

The report of Chick-fil-A’s venture comes at a time of uncertainty for the entertainment industry as studios scale back production in search of profitable models for their streaming services. And unscripted TV, which historically has been spared the downturns that periodically hit scripted TV, recently has been hit hard by the same market forces, including runaway production from California to regions with lower costs.