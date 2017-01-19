Stocks open higher; railroads climb

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and basic materials companies.

Railroad stocks posted solid gains in early trading Thursday. CSX soared 17% following reports that it was being targeted for a shakeup by an activist investor.

Union Pacific gained 5% after reporting earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

Netflix jumped 6% after its results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,272.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2 points to 19,805. The Nasdaq composite rose 11 points, or 0.2%, to 5,567.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.46%.

