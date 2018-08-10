U.S. stocks follow European markets lower

Stocks opened moderately lower on Wall Street following steeper losses in Europe, where investors worried about a sharp drop in Turkey's currency.
The dollar and bond prices rose in early trading Friday as investors shifted money into lower-risk assets.
U.S. banks stocks fell in tandem with bond yields. JPMorgan Chase lost 1.5%.
Online storage company Dropbox sank 9.1% after announcing the exit of its chief operating officer.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 15 points, or 0.6%, to 2,837.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 180 points, or 0.7%, 25,324. The Nasdaq composite fell 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,849.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.89%.