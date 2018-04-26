New CEO knows he needs to give Mattel more than a Barbie makeover

It worked for a while. But by 2014, it became apparent that the sales boost from major acquisitions, such as Thomas and Mega Bloks, was masking the deterioration of evergreen brands like Barbie and Fisher-Price and drying up the pipeline of new, in-house toys. The triumph of management science over creativity had run its course. Shares have dropped 72% since the beginning of 2014. Mattel now trails Hasbro and Lego in revenue.