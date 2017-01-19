Trump Treasury pick Steven Mnuchin expected to be pressed on OneWest foreclosures at confirmation hearing

Steven Mnuchin, the Wall Street executive chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next Treasury secretary, is expected to be pressed by Democrats at his confirmation hearing Thursday about aggressive home foreclosures conducted by OneWest Bank during his time as chairman of the Pasadena institution.

If confirmed, Mnuchin, 54, a hedge fund manager and Hollywood movie producer, would become a pivotal player in the Trump administration on the economy, trade, tax reform, housing policy, financial regulation and relations with China and other global economic powers.

Mnuchin is expected to tell the Senate Finance Committee that he supports Trump’s call to slash corporate tax rates to boost economic growth, sanction China for manipulating its currency to make its exports cheaper, and dismantle many Dodd-Frank financial regulations enacted after the 2008 crisis.

“The No. 1 problem with Dodd-Frank is it's way too complicated and cuts back lending,” Mnuchin told CNBC in November after Trump announced his nomination. “So we want to strip back parts of Dodd-Frank that prevent banks from lending, and that will be the No. 1 priority on the regulatory side.”

Liberals have criticized Mnuchin, a multimillionaire, because of his long career at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and his role in dealing with the mortgages held by failed subprime giant IndyMac.

He is one of the top targets of Senate Democrats among Trump’s Cabinet picks. In hopes of derailing his nomination, Democrats and liberal activists are focusing on OneWest’s foreclosures.

In 2009, Mnuchin and other investors put up nearly $1.6 billion to buy IndyMac and renamed it OneWest Bank. They sold the bank to CIT Group in 2015 for $3.4 billion. Trump has said Mnuchin ran the bank “very professionally” and touted the return on his investment.

But Democrats and housing advocates have dubbed Mnuchin “the foreclosure king” for what they said was the bank’s aggressive practices. They accused him of profiting from the 2008 financial crisis that left many homeowners unable to make their mortgage payments.

Mnuchin critics point to a 2011 regulatory order from the federal Office of Thrift Supervision that OneWest failed to follow procedures when foreclosing on homeowners.

“Foreclosures happen in an economic crisis. But OneWest was different. It quickly gained a reputation as a foreclosure machine,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) “Even when compared to the other financial institutions that aggressively and illegally tossed families out of the houses, OneWest was notorious for its belligerence and for its cruelty.”

Warren and two dozen other Senate Democrats pressed Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) to allow some OneWest mortgage-holders to testify at Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing. After Hatch did not agree to include them at the hearing, Warren and several other Senate Democrats held a forum with the four foreclosure victims on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Christina Clifford of Carlsbad choked up as she told of her experience with OneWest, which foreclosed on her Whittier condominium in 2010 after twice saying it lost her paperwork for a mortgage modification despite cashing the checks she sent with the forms.

“Steve Mnuchin profited from people like me, even when we did everything we could to keep our homes,” said Clifford, who runs an acupuncture business.

She and three other women with OneWest mortgages who were foreclosed on or are fighting foreclosures urged the senators to oppose Mnuchin’s confirmation. And several Senate Democrats at the forum appeared set to vote against him.

“We need a Treasury secretary who will fight for Americans, not one who has made a fortune fighting against them,” said Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.)

Mnuchin has said IndyMac had “the worst mortgage portfolio in the history of time” with about 30% of its loans delinquent when he and the other investors purchased it.

“All the loans we unfortunately had to foreclose on, we didn't originate those,” Mnuchin told CNBC in November. “Those were IndyMac loans.”

Although OneWest inherited the bad loans, it didn’t have to pursue the foreclosures so aggressively, said Paulina Gonzalez, executive director of the California Reinvestment Coalition, a group that advocates for fair and equal credit access.

The bank foreclosed on 60,000 homes, including 36,000 in California, and denied 3 in 4 mortgage modification requests from homeowners seeking smaller monthly payments, she said.

“Mr. Mnuchin’s tenure at OneWest Bank shows him to work in his interest and in the corporate interest, at great expense and harm to everyday Americans,” Gonzalez said.

