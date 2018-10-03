Auto provisions were a major U.S. focus in revamping NAFTA, but analysts say the changes will have modest impact

A U.S. auto and parts industry group that advised Lighthizer wrote to U.S. trade officials a few days ago that the negotiated auto rules were “workable and manageable.” The group’s bigger concern recently was the possibility that Canada could be excluded from the deal after the U.S. and Mexico already had come to terms in late August. Trump had threatened to freeze out Canada, which would have been hugely disruptive because automakers have developed an extensive North America-wide supply chain since NAFTA took effect in 1994.