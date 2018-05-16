Senate expected to narrowly back effort to save net neutrality rules

The Senate on Wednesday is expected to narrowly approve a Democratic-led attempt to reinstate net neutrality regulations, the first step toward putting the online traffic rules back on the federal books.
The measure would void a decision last December by the Republican majority of the Federal Communications Commission to scrap the regulations estabished in 2015 by the agency when Democrats controlled it during the Obama administration.
Supporters of net neutrality won a procedural vote Wednesday 52-47, setting the stage for a vote to approve the measure later in the day.
The procedural hurdle was overcome with the support of all 47 Democrats, the two independents (Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont) that are aligned with them, as well as Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Net neutrality supporters are using a legislative tactic, the Congressional Review Act, that allows lawmakers to block an action taken by a federal agency with a simple majority vote in the House and Senate and the president's approval. The measure cannot be filibustered in the Senate.
But the effort faces an uphill battle in the House, where Republicans have a larger majority, and at the White House, where President Trump would be expected to veto the measure reversing the FCC's December action.
The net neutrality rules are designed to ensure the uninhibited flow of online data by prohibiting internet service providers from selling faster delivery of certain data, slowing speeds for specific content and blocking or otherwise discriminating against any legal material.
The regulations are strongly supported by liberals and online companies including Amazon, Netflix, Facebook and Google and dozens of smaller web-based companies.
Polls also have showed strong public backing. Democrats think the fight to restore the rules could be a political winner during November's congressional midterm elections even if the effort is unsuccessful, because it will force Republicans to vote against reinstating the rules.
That was evident Wednesday as Democrats paraded to the Senate floor to give speeches in support of net neutrality while most Republicans were silent on the matter.
"We will take a stand to protect our online economy or we will say goodbye to the internet as we know it," said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), the leader of the Senate effort.
He and other supporters of the rules argue that they will prevent AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., and other internet service providers from acting as gatekeepers for Americans' online access.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that the solution was for lawmakers to draft net neutrality legislation "that would safeguard consumers but still prevent regulators from stifling innovation."
"But Democrats have already made clear that the resolution today is about the elections in November," McConnell said before the debate began. "They know they won't ultimately be successful, but they want to campaign on their desire to add new regulations to the internet. This resolution takes us in the wrong direction, and we should reject it."
Republicans and telecommunications companies strongly oppose the rules.
A major objection was the FCC's decision to classify broadband as a more highly regulated utility-like service under Title 2 of federal telecommunications law.
Although the FCC exempted internet service providers from many aspects of that tougher oversight, such as rate regulation, opponents of the 2015 net neutrality rules said it opened the door to onerous federal regulation.
"Such an approach would curb the necessary investment and infrastructure improvements that are critical forconnecting more Americans to high-speed broadband and enabling wider internet access, especially in poor and rural areas," the leaders of three leading internet service provider trade groups — the NCTA, CTIA and USTelecom — wrote to Senate leaders on Tuesday.
The FCC's repeal of the rules is to formally take effect on June 11.
A House companion to the Senate measure, by Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), has 161 co-sponsors, all Democrats. Even if it got the support of all 193 House Democrats, it would need more than two dozen Republicans to force a vote over the objections of the chamber's GOP leaders.
Net neutrality supporters note that 15 Republicans crossed the aisle in March 2017 on another internet issue. They voted to uphold FCC broadband privacy regulations that Republicans repealed using the Congressional Review Act. But net neutrality regulations are much more widely opposed by Republicans.
Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) was among the Republicans who voted with Democrats on the privacy regulations. But in 2015, the day after the FCC enacted the net neutrality rules, McClintock went to the House floor and blasted the agency as "imposing leftist ideology on the internet."
Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera