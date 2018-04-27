Health officials identify Yuma farm as one source of romaine lettuce <i>E. coli</i> outbreak

A farm near Yuma, Ariz., has been identified as one source for some of the illnesses associated with E. coli bacteria in romaine lettuce. But health officials cautioned Friday that two dozen other potential sources remain under investigation.
Harrison Farms supplied whole-head romaine lettuce to a correctional facility in Nome, Alaska, where several inmates were sickened, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Harrison Farms officials were not immediately available for comment.
No recall has been issued because none of the whole romaine from Harrison Farms is still on store shelves, and the farm has switched from growing winter lettuce to summer crops, the Food and Drug Administration said.
Most companies that grow lettuce in the desert region, which produces about 90% of the nation's winter lettuce, have shifted cultivation to areas farther north, including California's San Joaquin and Salinas valleys as well as coastal areas.
Nonetheless, consumers should continue to check the source of any romaine lettuce, and discard any lettuce or bagged romaine salads whose source can't be verified, officials warned.
"It's difficult for us to say definitively that there's not a continued risk," said Dr. Stic Harris, director of the FDA's Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network.
The CDC and the FDA are investigating two dozen other potential sites that may be related to the outbreak, said FDA spokesman Peter Cassell. All are on the Arizona side of the winter lettuce growing region, which extends from Yuma through California's Imperial Valley, he added.
The CDC on Friday boosted its tally of victims to 98 and added three more states to the map of states affected by the outbreak that began in mid-March. More cases can be expected due to delays in onset and reporting of illnesses, the CDC warned.
The strain of E. coli has been identified as one that produces strong Shiga toxins that bind to blood cells and destroy organ linings — a scenario that has sent 46 people to hospitals, including 10 with kidney failure, the CDC said. That hospitalization rate is far higher than usual, the agency added.
Here are the warnings the CDC has issued to consumers:
- Do not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma growing region.
- Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, do not eat or buy romaine lettuce if you do not know where it was grown.
- This advice includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, baby romaine, organic romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce in a salad mix is romaine, do not eat it.
Follow me: @LATgeoffmohan