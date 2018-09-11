To get supersonic business jets off the ground, Aerion Corp. is building planes that don't go 'boom'

The company intends to sell its planes for $120 million each, a price tag that would allow the company to pay back investors and invest in new technologies, Vice said. That is nearly twice the price of a high-end business jet, which can cost $60 million to $80 million. Aerion believes the savings in flying time — it plans to cut a flight from New York to Tokyo by 1 hour and 57 minutes — will justify the cost.