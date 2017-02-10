Fed's Daniel Tarullo, who has guided regulation of banks, will resign

Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo, a key official guiding the Fed's bank regulation efforts, has announced his resignation.

Tarullo's decision will clear the way for President Trump to select someone for the bank supervision position. Trump is likely to choose someone more in line with his desires to roll back the regulations put in place by the Dodd-Frank Act, which overhauled bank supervision in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Tarullo said in a short resignation letter to Trump that he planned to resign "on or around April 5, 2017."

There are currently two vacancies on the Fed board because Congress refused to confirm two of former President Obama’s nominees.

