Toshiba chairman resigns after company suffers $6.3 billion loss in its nuclear business

Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. says its chairman is resigning to take responsibility for problems that will result in a $6.3 billion loss in its nuclear business.

Toshiba warned that all the estimates it announced Tuesday may change "by a wide margin," because of uncertainties. Earlier, it delayed the reporting its official financial results by a month, citing problems with auditing related to the losses in its nuclear business. That sent Toshiba stock tumbling 8% in Tokyo trading.

The company said Shigenori Shiga, the chairman, will step down from the board but will remain as a Toshiba executive. He is quitting over the big losses related to the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster by its U.S. nuclear unit, Westinghouse.

Toshiba said said its net worth was in the negative, at minus $1.7 billion at the end of last year, but it said it hopes to take measures to fix that by the end of March.