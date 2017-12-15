It's official: Bob Hope Airport is now Hollywood Burbank Airport

Thanks for the memories.

The airport on North Hollywood Way in Burbank has officially rebranded itself the Hollywood Burbank Airport, putting an end to the former title that paid tribute to the comedian and showman Bob Hope.

Airport officials this week unveiled a new logo and the name Hollywood Burbank Airport, emblazoned on the terminal tower.

For years, airport officials have said they believe travelers from the East Coast were not flying into the airport in Burbank because the name Bob Hope didn’t identify its location, leading fliers to book flights to other airports in the region.

“By telling passengers where we are, we’re telling them all the great things our airport and our community have to offer,” said Glendale City Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan, who sits on the airport authority board.

The airport adopted the Bob Hope name in 2003 after being named the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport for 25 years.

The John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana has kept its name since 1979, when the actor known as the Duke passed away.

“We have no plans to change it,” said Deanne Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Orange County airport.

To be accurate, it should be noted that Bob Hope’s real name was Leslie Towns Hope and John Wayne was born Marion Robert Morrison.

CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.