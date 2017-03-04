L.A. Mayor Garcetti's name could, um, mark a pet-relief area at LAX

During a groundbreaking ceremony this week for a new terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, city officials noted that they had yet to come up with a name for the new facility.

The $1.6-billion midfield terminal, which will have 12 new gates and is to be completed in 2019, will be located west of the Tom Bradley International Terminal. More specifically, the new 750,000-square-foot terminal will be west of the expansion added to the international terminal in 2013, known as the Tom Bradley West Concourse.

That prompted L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to joke to a gathering of reporters and airport officials that there has been talk about calling the new midfield terminal the “Tom Bradley West West Terminal.”

Although the main hall at the Bradley terminal was named for former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Garcetti said he was not interested in having the new midfield terminal bear his name.

Still, the mayor quipped, he might allow his name to be emblazoned on a less-prestigious facility — one of 10 stations throughout the airport where pets can do their bathroom business.

“It could be the Garcetti Pet Relief Area,” he added.

