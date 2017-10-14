These hotel workers are on call 24/7 and they don't even want tips

The idea of putting robots to work in hotels started as a novelty, but is slowly gaining acceptance throughout the industry.

A boutique hotel that opened this month near Los Angeles International Airport has already put two robots to work while a 288-room hotel in San Gabriel plans to employ eight robots when it opens in January.

The latest automated additions come a year after a Santa Clara, Calif., company called Savioke put 12 robots in hotels across the country, including one named Wally at the Residence Inn by Marriott near LAX.

So far, the tasks reserved for the water-cooler shaped automatons are simple: When guests call down to the front lobby for linen, luggage or food, the robots will be deployed to roll into an elevator and up to the room to make the deliveries.

“Robots are the next wave of hospitality technology and we believe our overnight guests and those in the local San Gabriel community will find the robots to be intriguing and fun,” said Wanda Chan, general manager of the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel.

Less than half a mile away from the Residence Inn that deployed a robot last year, the new dual-branded Homewood Suite/H Hotel that opened in October has added two robotic butlers, both named Hannah, also developed and programmed by Savioke.

The good news for guests is that the robots don’t accept tips.

