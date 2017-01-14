Are American Airlines uniforms safe? The manufacturer steps into the fray

The uniform tussle at the world’s largest airline is getting its combatants hot under the collar.

In the latest wrinkle, the manufacturer of the uniforms, Twin Hill, fired off a letter this week, declaring that the uniforms it shipped to American Airlines workers are safe to wear.

The controversy ignited last year when American Airlines began — for the first time in about 30 years — to roll out new uniforms for its flight attendants, pilots and other employees.

But workers quickly began to complain that the uniforms were causing hives, rashes, headaches and other health problems. So far, 2,300 flight attendants have reported uniform-related health problems to their union, the Assn. of Professional Flight Attendants.

American Airlines has said that tests have shown the material used in the uniforms does not contain hazardous chemicals in levels high enough to cause the health problems

Last week, Twin Hill senior vice president Daryl Stilley wrote to the flight attendants union defending the safety of the uniforms and accusing union representatives of making “inaccurate and damaging” statements concerning Twin Hill’s reputation.

Union President Bob Ross fired back with a letter that said the union never accused Twin Hill of wrongdoing.

“Instead of trying to point the finger at APFA by distorting the facts, your efforts should be focused on providing the information needed to scientifically get to the bottom of the health issues flight attendants are reporting,” he wrote.

