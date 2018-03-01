Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick joins Irvine medical software start-up's board

Travis Kalanick has found his first known gig since the former Uber Technologies Inc. chief executive was ousted from the company he co-founded. Kalanick is joining the board of his friend's medical office software company.
The Irvine start-up, Kareo Inc., has raised $125 million in venture capital. Kalanick was an early investor in the company, which was started by Dan Rodrigues. Kalanick and Rodrigues co-founded music search company Scour together in 1997.
News website Axios earlier reported Kalanick's decision to join Kareo's board. A spokesman for the company confirmed the appointment.
Rob Reid, another early investor, also joined Kareo's board.
Although Kalanick resigned as Uber's CEO in June, he remains on the board of the ride-hailing giant. Kalanick has been involved in the search for board members and helped pick his successor, Dara Khosrowshahi. In February, he testified in Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving car lawsuit against Uber; Uber settled the suit for $245 million in equity.