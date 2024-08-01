Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Don Lemon sues Elon Musk over canceled X show

Don Lemon leans against a door jamb in a modern-looking room with a large potted ficus
Former CNN host Don Lemon is suing Elon Musk.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Share via

Former CNN host Don Lemon on Thursday sued Elon Musk and his social media company X, alleging Musk duped him into believing they had a business partnership and that he was never paid for the work he did.

Lemon, who was ousted from CNN last year, had planned to make a comeback by launching a podcast on X through what the TV news personality believed to be a lucrative business deal made in January.

The one-year deal would give Lemon $1.5 million with other financial incentives for making X the exclusive home of “The Don Lemon Show” for 24 hours after each episode debuted, according to Lemon’s lawsuit. He also would get a portion of the advertising generated from the program, as well as additional money if he met certain performance metrics, the lawsuit said. In return, Lemon would own the content he created for the show.

Advertisement

But there was no contract signed, as Musk said they did not need to have a formal written agreement or to “fill out paperwork,” Lemon alleged in his lawsuit. Lemon also received assurances that he would have control over his content even if Musk disliked it, the lawsuit said.

An attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Don Lemon leans on a door frame while looking up

Hollywood Inc.

Elon Musk’s X cancels partnership with Don Lemon before his new show even begins

The social media platform parted ways with Lemon after his interview with billionaire owner Elon Musk, which will be published on YouTube.

March 13, 2024

As part of the deal, Lemon said he was asked by X to appear at CES, a major tech gathering in Las Vegas formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, with X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino to discuss the partnership and meet with potential advertisers. At the time, X was struggling to boost its advertising business and partnering with Lemon would help provide more stability to the platform after it was acquired by Musk in 2022, according to Lemon’s lawsuit.

X, formerly known as Twitter, also promoted Lemon’s show and partnership on its platform.

But after Lemon had spent significant money and effort on preparing his program for X, the social media company pulled out of the deal in March after Lemon‘s first episode, an interview with Musk, was not to the SpaceX and Tesla billionaire’s liking. Musk later texted Lemon’s agent that the contract was canceled and Lemon was told by an X representative that the company was not going to pay him because there was no signed agreement, the lawsuit said.

Advertisement

“Defendants deliberately misrepresented what they intended to do,” according to the lawsuit, which says Lemon has not been paid for his efforts. “[Musk and X] knew that if they accurately represented to Lemon that the purpose and meaning of the exclusive partnership deal was to use Lemon’s name, likeness, reputation, and identity to rehabilitate [their] reputation and draw in advertisers to the X platform, Lemon would never had agreed to do what he did.”

Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Television

Don Lemon was the brightest star at CNN. Then he became the story

How a series of missteps led to Lemon’s fall from grace, just two years after ‘Don Lemon Tonight’ became the cable network’s prime-time flagship.

April 25, 2023

Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsBusiness
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement