Beijing responds forcefully to Trump's escalating threats, raising risks of all-out trade war

GOP lawmakers, who traditionally have favored free trade, voiced concerns about Trump's latest action. "Hopefully the president is just blowing off steam again, but if he's even half-serious, this is nuts," said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). "He's threatening to light American agriculture on fire. Let's absolutely take on Chinese bad behavior, but with a plan that punishes them instead of us. This is the dumbest possible way to do this."