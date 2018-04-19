Trump tariffs are more likely to kill U.S. jobs than create them, Fed economists say

"The new tariffs are likely to lead to a net loss in U.S. employment, at least in the short to medium run," Mary Amiti, Sebastian Heise and Noah Kwicklis wrote in a blog post Thursday on the Fed bank's website. "Although it is difficult to say exactly how many jobs will be affected, given the history of protecting industries with import tariffs, we can conclude that the 25% steel tariff is likely to cost more jobs than it saves."