Uber suspends its self-driving car tests after one of its SUVs was struck in Arizona

After a self-driving Uber SUV was struck in a high-impact collision Friday night, the ride-hailing company is suspending tests of its autonomous vehicles while it investigates.

Officials say Uber’s SUV was operating on its own when it was hit by another vehicle making a left turn at an intersection in Arizona, where the company is testing autonomous vehicles.

Police in Tempe say the self-driving SUV was obeying the law and the driver in the other car who didn't yield was cited for a moving violation.

An Uber statement Saturday said there were no passengers in the self-driving Volvo SUV at the time of the crash, but there were two operators in the front. No one was seriously injured.

Police say the Uber rolled over onto its side as a result of the collision.

