Brentwood new build makes the most of a bright idea

Clearly they are onto something here. Several areas of structurally sound glass floor throughout the main level of this newly built contemporary in Brentwood allow natural light to permeate the rooms below. A modern art-inspired wine wall and a studio-worthy laundry room round out the features of the energy-efficient home.

Address: 169 N. Canyon View Drive, Los Angeles 90049

Price: $7.489 million

The Brentwood contemporary has about 6,700 square feet of living space. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 7,927 square feet

House size: 6,700 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Features: Living room, family room, dining room, custom wine dispenser, breakfast area, den/office, LEED certification, steel-cased glass doors and windows, balcony, basement level theater, wet bar, patio

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90049 ZIP Code in April was $3.083 million based on 28 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 0.5% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: F. Ron Smith, (310) 500-1373, and David Berg, (310) 500-3931, both with Partners Trust

