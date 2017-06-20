Actor Adam Goldberg lists his Midcentury home in Los Feliz for $1.75 million

Adam Goldberg, the actor known for his film roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Dazed and Confused,” has listed his home in the Los Feliz Oaks area for $1.75 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style house, built in 1959, makes the most of its hillside site with walls of windows that bring city and ocean views inside. The casual living room has a wood-burning wall fireplace and has access to a large terrace for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

The tri-level home, built in 1959, sits on a hillside in Los Feliz with city to ocean views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

An eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms also lie within about 1,940 square feet of living space. The converted garage now serves as a music/creative room.

Small sitting areas, mature trees and drought-tolerant landscaping fill out the grounds.

Goldberg, 46, has television credits that include “Friends,” “Entourage” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” This year he appeared alongside Bruce Willis and John Goodman in the action film “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”

He bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.54 million, public records show.

Samantha Cooper of Positano Realty holds the listing.

CAPTION In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. CAPTION In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. CAPTION Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. CAPTION Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer CAPTION Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. CAPTION Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder lists his hip Beverly Hills home for $12.75 million

‘Mountain Men’ executive producer lists his ‘cowboy heaven’ in Montana

Emmy-winning producer Gregory Sills lists Point Dume estate for $8.8 million

Robert Taylor haunt in Beachwood Canyon retains its Old Hollywood vibe