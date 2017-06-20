Actor Adam Goldberg lists his Midcentury home in Los Feliz for $1.75 million

Adam Goldberg, the actor known for his film roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Dazed and Confused,” has listed his home in the Los Feliz Oaks area for $1.75 million.
The Midcentury Modern-style house, built in 1959, makes the most of its hillside site with walls of windows that bring city and ocean views inside. The casual living room has a wood-burning wall fireplace and has access to a large terrace for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
An eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms also lie within about 1,940 square feet of living space. The converted garage now serves as a music/creative room.
Small sitting areas, mature trees and drought-tolerant landscaping fill out the grounds.
Goldberg, 46, has television credits that include “Friends,” “Entourage” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” This year he appeared alongside Bruce Willis and John Goodman in the action film “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”
He bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.54 million, public records show.
Samantha Cooper of Positano Realty holds the listing.
