Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones seeks $2.7 million for Maryland mansion

All-Star outfielder Adam Jones’ Maryland estate, a 3.5-acre spread outside Baltimore in the Lutherville-Timonium area, could fit Camden Yards with room to spare. It’s now on the market for $2.695 million.
Earlier this year, Jones bought the Reisterstown, Md., mansion of Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. at auction, the Baltimore Sun reported.
Past a circular motor court and landscaped front lawn, the 1950s home opens to 9,300 square feet of hardwood-lined living spaces. A living room, family room, formal and casual dining areas and a gourmet kitchen with a marble-topped island populate the main floor.
Elsewhere in the two-story floor plan, there are an office with built-ins, a bonus room with a fireplace, a den with a wet bar, a gym, a mud room, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Of those, three are master suites.
Out back, a bluestone patio with a dining area connects to the grassy grounds, which hold a fire pit and swimming pool.
Karen Hubble Bisbee and Dominique D’Amico Drummond of Long & Foster Real Estate are the listing agents, according to the MLS.
Jones, 32, spent two seasons with the Mariners before being traded to the Orioles in 2008. While there, he’s earned four Gold Glove Awards and played in five All-Star Games.
Last year, he helped Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic.