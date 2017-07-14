TV producers Ali Adler and Liz Brixius list East Coast charmer for $4.25 million

Television writer-producers Ali Adler and Liz Brixius have listed their estate in the Beverly Crest area for sale at $4.25 million.
Shingled siding and dormers give the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home an East Coast vibe. Encompassing about half an acre, the fenced and hedged property includes a 1941 main house, a guesthouse, a swimming pool, lawn and mature trees.
Light-filled living spaces include a living room with walls of built-ins, a formal dining room, a family room and a den. Green subway tile brightens the updated eat-in kitchen, which features a stainless steel range with a copper hood. The master suite has a fireplace and lush garden views.
Outside, brickwork surrounds the pool and a circular fire pit. There’s also an attached garage.
The property last changed hands three years ago for $3.295 million, records show. “Friends” writer and producer Scott Silveri is another former owner.
Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.
Adler is the co-creator of such shows as “Supergirl” and “The New Normal.” Her credits also include the series “Chuck,” “Glee” and “Family Guy.”
Liz Brixius is known as a co-creator of and writer for the drama series “Nurse Jackie.” She co-wrote the screenplay for the 2012 romantic comedy “One for the Money,” starring Katherine Heigl.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
British comic Matt Lucas snaps up a new spot in Hollywood Hills West
Redskins President Bruce Allen splashes out $7 million on Balboa Peninsula home
Former NBC exec Jeff Gaspin sells Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million
Cypress Hill’s B-Real sells Northridge home for $1.3 million