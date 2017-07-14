TV producers Ali Adler and Liz Brixius list East Coast charmer for $4.25 million

Television writer-producers Ali Adler and Liz Brixius have listed their estate in the Beverly Crest area for sale at $4.25 million.

Shingled siding and dormers give the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home an East Coast vibe. Encompassing about half an acre, the fenced and hedged property includes a 1941 main house, a guesthouse, a swimming pool, lawn and mature trees.

Light-filled living spaces include a living room with walls of built-ins, a formal dining room, a family room and a den. Green subway tile brightens the updated eat-in kitchen, which features a stainless steel range with a copper hood. The master suite has a fireplace and lush garden views.

The East Coast-inspired home in Beverly Crest sits on about half an acre with a guesthouse, lawn and a swimming pool. (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA) (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

Outside, brickwork surrounds the pool and a circular fire pit. There’s also an attached garage.

The property last changed hands three years ago for $3.295 million, records show. “Friends” writer and producer Scott Silveri is another former owner.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

Adler is the co-creator of such shows as “Supergirl” and “The New Normal.” Her credits also include the series “Chuck,” “Glee” and “Family Guy.”

Liz Brixius is known as a co-creator of and writer for the drama series “Nurse Jackie.” She co-wrote the screenplay for the 2012 romantic comedy “One for the Money,” starring Katherine Heigl.

