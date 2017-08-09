Alanis Morissette lists her longtime home in Brentwood for $5.5 million

Singer Alanis Morissette has put her Brentwood home of more than two decades on the market for $5.495 million.
The Mediterranean-style home, built in 1951 and since remodeled, sits behind gates on a more than half-acre lot with a swimming pool and a sports court.
Features of the two-story home include vaulted ceilings, Arts and Crafts-style woodwork, French doors and five fireplaces. The roughly 5,150 square feet of living space contains open living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen with a curved island/bar, a library and an office/den.
The master suite comprises three rooms and two bathrooms. In all there are seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
Decking surrounds the pool and a fire pit in the backyard. Ample patio space, lawns and mature landscaping complete the grounds.
The property last changed hands in 1996 for $1.795 million, records show.
Joe Babajian of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.
Morissette, winner of seven Grammy Awards, gained fame in the 1990s with her album “Jagged Little Pill.” Among her hit songs are “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Thank U.” Her most recent album, “Havoc and Bright Lights,” was released in 2012.
