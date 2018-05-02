Former Italian soccer star Alessandro Del Piero scores Bel-Air abode with a view

Longtime soccer star Alessandro Del Piero and his wife, Sonia Amoruso, have paid $6.2 million for a modern mansion in the canyons of Bel-Air, records show.
Built in 2016, the 5,300-square-foot spread sits on a hill with views of the ocean, rolling hills and the Getty Museum.
Past a grand entry with 20-foot-high ceilings is an indoor-outdoor living room with pocketing doors. A chandelier-topped dining room and a center-island kitchen anchor the rest of the main floor.
Elsewhere are a family room, a theater room, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A private balcony sits off the master suite.
The frontyard is filled with lush landscaping and hedges. A pool and spa are in the back.
The home spent around four months on the market before the Italian native pulled the trigger. It had been listed since November at $6.495 million, records show.
Timothy Di Prizito and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Del Piero retired in 2015 with 346 goals, the second-most ever scored by an Italian. The 43-year-old amassed six Series A titles with Juventus. In 2006, he was part of the Italy team that won the World Cup.
