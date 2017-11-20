'Feud' actor Alfred Molina breaks with Hollywood house

It may not have been bitter or involved much of a rivalry, but actor Alfred Molina of the FX series “Feud” has sold his house in Hollywood for $2.8 million. He listed the five-bedroom traditional for $2.95 million this summer; he bought it in 1995 for $565,000.
The two-story opens to a living room with a black marble fireplace. Hardwood floors lead to an Italian-style kitchen accented with brick.
A library with a large stained-glass window, a den, a sun room and a formal dining room are within the 4,420 square feet of living space.
The master suite features a walk-in closet, a balcony and a ceramic-tile bathroom. The separate guest house contains an office and a suite with a terrace.
Molina, 64, has film credits including “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “Boogie Nights” (1997) and “Spider-Man 2” (2004). He is on the current TV show “Angie Tribeca.”
Jackie Fiske of Compass was the listing agent. David Fowler of Re/Max Estate Properties represented the buyer.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
More Hot Property:
Wayne Brady is ready to make a deal for his Sherman Oaks home
Elvis Presley's honeymoon hideaway in Palm Springs returns to the market
Paul Revere Williams-designed Spanish villa in Brentwood seeks $9.85 million