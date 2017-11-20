'Feud' actor Alfred Molina breaks with Hollywood house

It may not have been bitter or involved much of a rivalry, but actor Alfred Molina of the FX series “Feud” has sold his house in Hollywood for $2.8 million. He listed the five-bedroom traditional for $2.95 million this summer; he bought it in 1995 for $565,000.

The two-story opens to a living room with a black marble fireplace. Hardwood floors lead to an Italian-style kitchen accented with brick.

The five-bedroom traditional home has a library with a stained-glass window and multiple verandas. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A library with a large stained-glass window, a den, a sun room and a formal dining room are within the 4,420 square feet of living space.

The master suite features a walk-in closet, a balcony and a ceramic-tile bathroom. The separate guest house contains an office and a suite with a terrace.

Molina, 64, has film credits including “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “Boogie Nights” (1997) and “Spider-Man 2” (2004). He is on the current TV show “Angie Tribeca.”

Jackie Fiske of Compass was the listing agent. David Fowler of Re/Max Estate Properties represented the buyer.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Wayne Brady is ready to make a deal for his Sherman Oaks home

Elvis Presley's honeymoon hideaway in Palm Springs returns to the market

Paul Revere Williams-designed Spanish villa in Brentwood seeks $9.85 million