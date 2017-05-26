Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse bid adieu to ranch-style home in Beverly Crest

Actress Amy Smart and her husband, HGTV personality Carter Oosterhouse, have sold their home in Beverly Crest for $3.45 million.

Set behind wooden gates, the ranch-style house features vaulted and beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and three fireplaces. The updated kitchen has pendant light fixtures, an island with built-ins, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook with built-in bench seating. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Sliding glass doors lead to a covered patio with an outdoor fireplace. Lawns, mature trees and a swimming pool complete the grounds.

The property came to market in January for $3.8 million. Smart and Oosterhouse bought the house in 2012 for $2.5 million, public records show.

The ranch-style house sits against a hillside in the Beverly Crest area. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Smart, 41, has TV credits that include “Felicity” (1999-2001), “Smith” (2006-07) and “Justified” (2014). This year she will appear in the biographical film “American Brawler,” due out in September.

Oosterhouse, 40, has shown off his carpentry skills on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Tony Danza Show” and “Rachael Ray.” He is host of the HGTV series “Million Dollar Room” and “Carter Can.”

Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland had the listing. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

