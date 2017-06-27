Actress Amy Yasbeck puts longtime Beverly Hills home up for sale

Veteran film and television actress Amy Yasbeck has put her longtime home in Beverly Hills on the market for $6.495 million.

Built in 1982, the French traditional-style house is set behind walls and hedges on a half-acre lot.

The 6,409 square feet of refined living space includes a formal entry and a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase that open to the living room and adjacent dining room. A butler’s door leads from the dining room to the eat-in kitchen, which has a center island.

The French traditional-style house sits behind gates on slightly more than half an acre in Beverly Hills. (The Agency) (The Agency)

A curving wall of bookshelves is in the family room. An office is outfitted with rich walnut paneling, coffered ceilings and one of three fireplaces. The five bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms includes a master suite with a sitting room and dual bathrooms.

Outdoors, brickwork surrounds the swimming pool. Lawns and lush landscaping fill out the setting.

Eric Lavey of the Agency holds the listing.

Yasbeck, 54, is known for her roles on the sitcom “Wings” (1994-97) and the films “The Mask” (1994) and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993). More recently she has appeared on the shows “Workaholics” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

The actress’ late husband, beloved actor-comedian John Ritter, bought the property nearly three decades ago for $2.25 million, public records show.

