Andre Ethier's Arizona compound hits it out of the park

This place scores a home run and then some. Think we’re kidding? There’s backlighted shoe storage in the “his” closet, not to mention a windmill on the grounds. Now Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has listed the Gilbert, Ariz., compound for sale at $5 million.

The basic statistics sound impressive enough — six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 9,326 square feet just in the main house. But take a closer look: The interior walls are clad in rustic wood and leather. The two-story “hers” dressing closet has a sliding ladder and a wedding dress display case. There are trestle-beamed ceilings.

The sprawling compound in Gilbert, Ariz., is listed at $5 million. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A massive multipurpose building contains an additional 5,628 square feet with a batting cage, a game room, a fitness center and a kitchen.

The outdoor amenities on the 4.5-acre site are equally impressive: two water features, a swimming pool with a spa and splash pad area, a swim-up bar, a sunken barbecue area and an in-ground trampoline. One of the four patios is covered and has room for four full-size picnic tables.

The four-car two-story tall garage looks out on a basketball court.

Ethier, who joined the majors in 2006, bought the property seven years ago for $2 million, public records show. He is currently on the disabled list due to a herniated disc.

Sandra Baldwin of Launch Real Estate is the listing agent.

