'Scary Movie' star Anna Faris sells her secluded home in the Hollywood Hills

Lauren Beale
By
Aug 15, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Dense landscaping creates privacy on the multi-level site. (Redfin.com)

“Scary Movie” film series star Anna Faris is out of a Midcentury Modern-style home she owned through a trust in the Hollywood Hills, having sold for $2.09 million.

The 1950 one-story house, a glass-fronted pool house and a stone-surrounded swimming pool are set amid mature trees on a nearly one-acre cul-de-sac lot.

The main home’s open floor plan features hardwood floors, walls of windows and a living room fireplace. Within the 2,563 square feet of combined living space are an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. All the bedrooms, including the beamed-ceiling master suite, open to patio space.

The densely landscaped, multilevel backyard has railroad tie stairs that lead to yet another patio with canyon views and a bocce court.

Faris, 41, has appeared in such films as "Lost in Translation" (2003) and "Brokeback Mountain" (2005). She has starred in the CBS sitcom "Mom" since 2013.

Public records show she paid $1.995 million for the property in 2005.

Mimi Starrett of Core Real Estate Group was the listing agent. Lindsey Hemmer of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

