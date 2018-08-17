Aqualung’s Matt Hales brings swingin’ Midcentury home in Pasadena to market

Matt Hales, the songwriter-musician who performs under the name Aqualung, and his wife, actress-songwriter Kim Oliver, have listed their Midcentury Modern-style home in Pasadena for $1.795 million.
The sprawling single-story house sits on nearly a half-acre lot in the Eaton Canyon area with mountain, tree-top and city-light views.
Built in 1964, the well-preserved house lives up to its listing description of “straight out of a ‘Mad Men’ set.” Eye-catching features include a kaleidoscope of hues, decorative wall screens and rock-finished fireplaces in the living and dining rooms. Patterned tile work and period cabinetry continue the retro vibe in the eat-in kitchen.
Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are part of the nearly 3,200 square feet of living space. The master retreat, which has a sunken spa, opens to a private garden patio.
Wide awnings wrap the back of the home, creating covered patio space for living and dining. The detached one-car garage has been converted to a studio with a sound room. Lawn and formal landscaping fill out the grounds.
Hales, as a songwriter and producer, has worked with such artists as Jason Mraz, Tom Chaplin and the Fray. He began performing as Aqualung in the early 2000s and has released six studio albums.
Oliver is known for her role as Buki Lester on the British television drama series “Bad Girls.” She has contributed to a number of Aqualung albums as a songwriter and vocalist.
Josette Wolf of Pacific Union International holds the listing.