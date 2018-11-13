Beverly Hills home of ‘Platoon’ producer Arnold Kopelson seeks $13.5 million

The longtime home of Arnold Kopelson, the late Oscar-winning producer of “Platoon” and “The Fugitive,” is listed for sale in the flats section of Beverly Hills at $13.5 million.
The gated property of more than half an acre has a main house, a detached guesthouse, an indoor-outdoor wet bar and a swimming pool with a spa.
Built in 1935, the Mediterranean villa-style main house opens to a rotunda entry with a domed ceiling and a sweeping staircase. A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a double-island kitchen, a screening room and a gym are among common areas. Built-in bookshelves fill the walls of the library, which has another fireplace.
There are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a 2,500-square-foot master suite with an office/study, his and hers bathrooms and multiple walk-in closets. The guesthouse holds an additional two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room.
Kopelson, who died earlier this month at 83, in the 1970s formed a distribution company with his wife, Anne, that later became Kopelson Entertainment. The company scored a breakout in 1982 with the coming-of-age film “Porky’s” and in 1986 produced Oliver Stone’s “Platoon,” which would go on to win four Academy Awards.
Kopelson’s films often combined social statements with entertainment. “Falling Down,” “Se7en” and “The Devil’s Advocate” are among the producer’s other credits. He also served as a board member of CBS for more than a decade.
Linda May of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.