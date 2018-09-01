Celtics big man Aron Baynes scores stately condo outside Boston

Fresh off inking a two-year deal with the Celtics worth $11 million, NBA center Aron Baynes has picked up a condo in the Boston suburb of Newton for $1.585 million.
Built this year, the two-story townhouse fills its floor plan with high ceilings and white trim. A fireplace anchors the main level, which includes a living room, a dining area and a tile-splashed kitchen bathed in light from an abundance of windows.
Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office complete the 3,368-square-foot interior. In the master bathroom, a cupola tops the tub. Heated floors keep things warm year-round.
A two-car garage is attached to the home. Atop the roof sits a pair of dormer windows and a weather vane.
Records show the property hit the market for $1.599 million in May.
Baynes was raised in Australia and played in Lithuanian, German, Greek and Slovenian basketball leagues before signing with San Antonio in 2013. A year later, he helped the Spurs defeat the Heat in the NBA Finals.
Michael Rothstein of Hammond Residential Real Estate was the listing agent. George Sarkis of Douglas Elliman represented Baynes.