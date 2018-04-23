Belgian reality star Astrid Bryan leaves her personal oasis in Hollywood Hills West

Flemish Belgian model and actress Astrid Bryan has sold a home in Hollywood Hills West for $3.5 million.
The 1960s ranch house has a Midcentury Modern vibe and was recently remodeled. An open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and expansive windows are among features of the 2,395 square feet of living space. Wide plank hardwood and marble floors run throughout the house. The family room and den have fireplaces.
The master suite has a showroom-type closet, perfect for a model. There also are cathedral ceilings and another fireplace for a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Designed for entertaining, the backyard has a heated swimming pool, dining and lounge areas, a fire pit and a wet bar.
Bryan, 35, starred on and executive produced the Belgian TV reality series "Astrid in Wonderland." She has a fragrance by the same name and the clothing line Astrid Black Label. Last year she started the show "Astrid."
Eric Lavey and Adrienne Martz of the Agency were the listing agents. Christina Collins of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, represented the buyer.
