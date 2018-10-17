Former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff knocks out a home sale in San Diego

Former MLB slugger Aubrey Huff has circled the bases on a home sale in San Diego, selling his estate in a guard-gated community for $3.925 million.
Set on about an acre of grounds, the Mediterranean-style house has more than 8,100 square feet of living space on a single story.
Beyond arched-glass front doors, the home opens to a formal entry with stone pillars that frame a vaulted-ceiling great room. A massive fireplace with a stone surround anchors the formal space, and contemporary chandeliers draw the eyes upward.
A wood-paneled office, a media room/den and a chef’s kitchen with an island and coffee bar are among other living spaces. The master suite occupies a separate wing and has separate exercise and sitting rooms. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in all.
Outdoors, the landscaped setting centers on a lagoon-style swimming pool with a spa. A sports court, a fire pit, patios and lawn complete the grounds.
Huff, who won a pair of World Series titles with the Giants, extensively updated the home before putting it up for sale earlier this year at $4.345 million. He bought the home for $3.7 million in 2013, records show.
The 41-year-old also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers during his 13-year career. Following his retirement in 2014, he has dabbled in television and radio, appearing as a baseball color commentator for the Pac-12 Network and as a co-host on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game.
Tracy Weaver of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and John Wilcox of Windermere Home & Estates were the listing agents. Kelly Howard of Compass represented the buyer.