Contemporary living on a ridge in Baldwin Hills

Walls of windows bring natural light and westerly views into this contemporary-style home, built atop a ridge in Baldwin Hills. Ceilings stretching 8 to 12 feet high create a feeling of spaciousness in the multilevel house. Multiple balconies and a large terrace patio provide space for entertaining outdoors.
The details
Location: 4085 S. Cloverdale Ave., Los Angeles, 90008
Asking price: $4.25 million
Built: 2012
House size: 8,198 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.6 acres
Features: Walls of windows; hardwood floors; 8- and 12-foot-tall ceilings; foyer; kitchen with granite countertops; exercise/workout room; game/media room; crafts room; attached three-car garage; balconies; terrace patio
About the area: In the 90008 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median sales price in May was $586,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.2% decrease in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Dale E. Jackson, real estate broker, (916) 207-2589
