New build in Bel-Air puts a modern spin on the farmhouse style

Clad in white brick, this Bel-Air Traditional hybrid blends modern and farmhouse styles. The open floor plan and easy access to the backyard capitalize on Southern California indoor-outdoor living. Designed for family living and entertaining, the house opens to a swimming pool.

Address: 1281 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077

Price: $13.3 million

Built: 2017

Lot size: 43,855 square feet

House size: 9,125 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Features: Six fireplaces, family room, den, bar/pub room, 200-bottle wine wall, enclosed backyard, colored LED pool lighting, attached three-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90077 ZIP Code in March was $3.075 million based on eight sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 37.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Aaron Kirman, (424) 249-7162, and Ahmed Mirza, (323) 365-9200, of John Aaroe Group; Drew Fenton, (310) 858-7574, Hilton & Hyland

