In Bel-Air, a developer packages two mega-mansions for $77 million

In an age where the ultra-rich buy entire streets’ worth of homes to create the ultimate compound, one developer is hoping to take advantage of the trend, listing two side-by-side mansions in Bel-Air for a combined $77 million.

The seller is Alessandro Cajrati Crivelli, the developer behind Milan’s storied fashion district Zona Tortona. He developed both spec mansions, and he’s hoping to sell them to a buyer in search of a private compound.

Both mansions boast bold, modern style — but by different architects. The first was built in 2015 by Marmol Radziner and Felicity Bell, and it features clean lines and dramatic style across 14,282 square feet.

1 / 16 The 2015 home. (Matthew Momberger) 2 / 16 The 2015 home’s exterior. (Matthew Momberger) 3 / 16 The 2015 home’s living room. (Matthew Momberger) 4 / 16 The dining area. (Matthew Momberger) 5 / 16 The indoor swimming pool. (Matthew Momberger) 6 / 16 The art studio. (Matthew Momberger) 7 / 16 The yard. (Matthew Momberger) 8 / 16 The side-by-side mansions. (Matthew Momberger) 9 / 16 The 2018 home. (Matthew Momberger) 10 / 16 The 2018 home’s exterior. (Matthew Momberger) 11 / 16 The 2018 home’s living room. (Matthew Momberger) 12 / 16 The wine cellar. (Matthew Momberger) 13 / 16 The bar. (Matthew Momberger) 14 / 16 The 2018 home’s backyard. (Matthew Momberger) 15 / 16 The 2018 home’s pool. (Matthew Momberger) 16 / 16 Aerial view of the home. (Matthew Momberger)

Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac, the home is filled with voluminous spaces marked by exotic hardwood floors, motorized walls of glass and 24-foot ceilings. In addition to seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, there’s an indoor swimming pool, art studio, office and gym.

There’s a second swimming pool out back, which anchors an entertaining patio with a cabana and sunbathing deck. The scenic space takes in views of the city, canyon and fairways of the Bel-Air Country Club golf course.

The second home is just a bit bigger at 14,438 square feet. Built in 2018 by London-based Quinn Architects, it features a brighter, airier floor plan. There’s a wine cellar, game room, bar, gym and movie theater to go along with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Second-story terraces overlook the backyard, which adds a sunken fire pit and 65-foot-long swimming pool. Together, the two hillside homes sit on more than two acres.

Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, Neyshia Go of the Go Group at Sotheby’s International Realty and Branden Williams of Williams & Williams Estates share the listing.

In addition to developing Zona Tortona, a hot spot during Milan Fashion Week, Crivelli also founded the Beverly Hills members-only club Spring Place.