Beverly Crest retreat with ties to acting great John Barrymore lists for sale

Set behind gates on a private road, the Midcentury house is next door to Bella Vista, an estate built for filmmaker King Vidor and later owned by Barrymore. Barrymore acquired the main estate in the 1920s and grew the property to more than 7 acres with more than a dozen structures during his decade-plus of ownership. The 5,660-square-foot lot on which the Midcentury home sits was part of Barrymore’s enlarged compound.