Beverly Crest retreat with ties to acting great John Barrymore lists for sale

A Beverly Crest home that was once part of actor John Barrymore’s estate has come on the market for $3.249 million.
Set behind gates on a private road, the Midcentury house is next door to Bella Vista, an estate built for filmmaker King Vidor and later owned by Barrymore. Barrymore acquired the main estate in the 1920s and grew the property to more than 7 acres with more than a dozen structures during his decade-plus of ownership. The 5,660-square-foot lot on which the Midcentury home sits was part of Barrymore’s enlarged compound.
Built in 1958, the two-story house features black granite floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings and a river rock-finished fireplace in the living room. French doors connect the living room to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living.
The 1,936 square feet of living space has an updated kitchen, a garden-view dining room, two bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms. A balcony wrapped in artistic ironwork extends from the second-floor master suite.
Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a motor court, mature hedges and trees. Views from the site take in the mountains and cityscape.
Michael Nourmand and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates hold the listing.
Barrymore, a member of the Barrymore theatrical family, is known for his silent film roles in “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1920) and “Sherlock Holmes” (1922). The actor starred alongside Greta Garbo and Joan Crawford in the 1932 epic “Grand Hotel,” which won an Oscar for best picture.
He owned the Beverly Crest compound at the time of his death in 1942.