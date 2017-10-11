Beverly D’Angelo finds a buyer for her 1920s Spanish-style home in Beverly Hills

Though not quite for the price she wanted, actress Beverly D’Angelo has parted ways with her home in Coldwater Canyon after a summer on the market.

The Spanish-style house sold for $2.6 million, around $200,000 less than the asking price, in a deal finalized outside the Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 1929 and boasting original details, the five-bedroom home enters through a central courtyard complete with a fountain. A two-story foyer with a curved wrought-iron staircase greets residents through the front door, while the living space beyond features arched doorways, hardwood floors and Spanish pavers.

The 1920s Spanish-style home sits on slightly more than a quarter-acre in Beverly Hills. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Farther inside, the step-down living room sits under coved and beamed ceilings. A fireplace completes the space.

Adjacent is a formal dining room and a kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry.

Out back, the quarter-acre of grounds includes a covered patio and a pool surrounded by trees. An office and detached studio complete the home’s 4,045 square feet.

D’Angelo bought the home for $2.35 million in 2005, according to public records.

Eduardo Alvarez of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent.

D’Angelo, 65, is best known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” films. She has appeared in over 60 films including “Hair” (1979) and “American History X” (1998), and she received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Patsy Cline in 1980’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Comedian Larry Wilmore puts Mediterranean condo in Pasadena up for sale

Basketball great Marques Johnson aims to pass along his Windsor Hills home

Swedish House Mafia DJ Steve Angello ready to give up his home studio

Model Brigitte Nielsen lists her picture-perfect pad in Hollywood Hills