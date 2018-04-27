Beverlywood traditional sells for a neighborhood record $5.712 million

A newly built home in the Beverlywood neighborhood has sold for $5,712,500.
That's a price that may not move the needle for some, particularly in a week where a Malibu home sold for an L.A. County-record $110 million, but in Beverlywood, it's the highest single-family home sale this year and a little over $1.03 million more than the historic high of $4.675 million set two years ago.
The two-story traditional home, completed last year, sits up from the street and has steps that lead to a covered front porch. Inside, living areas showcasing custom millwork and coffered ceilings include a two-story living room and a family room with pocketing doors that open to a patio. A butler's pantry links the dining room and kitchen, which has built-in booth seating and a large island.
A lower basement level is designed for entertaining and holds a theater, a gym/yoga studio and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar. Six bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the floor plan.
The 8,902-square-foot fenced lot has covered and uncovered patio space, a barbecue island and a swimming pool and spa. Next to the pool is a cabana with a fireplace feature.
For the year, there have been 11 sales of $2 million or more in the Beverlywood neighborhood, according to the Multiple Listing Service. In 2017, there were about 45 sales of $2 million or more.
The property had been listed for $5.995 million, records show.
Judy Ross-Bunnage of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Paul Blair of the Agency represented the buyer.
