Log home at Big Bear Lake is set near the ski slopes

A wall of glass on the entry level of this two-story home brings in vistas of Big Bear Lake and the surrounding mountains. The views continue in the second-floor great room, which features a massive fireplace. The log home is within walking distance of the local ski slopes.
Address: 1251 Balsam Drive, Big Bear Lake 92315
Price: $1,649,900
Built: 2006
Lot size: 14,190 square feet
House size: 4,222 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Features: Great room, game/media room with fireplace, breakfast bar, window bench seating, walk-in pantry, library/office, deck, three-car garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92315 ZIP Code in November was $305,000 based on 46 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.2% increase compared with the same month last year.
Agents: Christine Williams, Keller Williams, (310) 923-8952, and Debra Parkinson, Dilbeck Real Estate, (909) 224-3191
To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.
Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @LATHotProperty.
See more Homes of the Day:
House in Beverly Hills is reinvented as a luxury estate
Sleek, luxury living space in Venice has an industrial vibe
1930s Echo Park aerie offers abundant live-work options