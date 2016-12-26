Log home at Big Bear Lake is set near the ski slopes

A wall of glass on the entry level of this two-story home brings in vistas of Big Bear Lake and the surrounding mountains. The views continue in the second-floor great room, which features a massive fireplace. The log home is within walking distance of the local ski slopes.

Address: 1251 Balsam Drive, Big Bear Lake 92315

Price: $1,649,900

Built: 2006

Lot size: 14,190 square feet

House size: 4,222 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

The mountain home is near skiing, golf and hiking trails. (Travis Blank) (Travis Blank)

Features: Great room, game/media room with fireplace, breakfast bar, window bench seating, walk-in pantry, library/office, deck, three-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92315 ZIP Code in November was $305,000 based on 46 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.2% increase compared with the same month last year.

