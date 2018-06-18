After a long run, television producer Bill D'Elia parts with his Seal Beach retreat

Television producer and director Bill D'Elia and his wife, interior decorator Ellie D'Elia, have sold their longtime vacation home in Seal Beach for $3.275 million.
Located in the small gated community of Surfside, the beachfront property had been in the couple’s possession for about two decades.
Ellie remodeled the 1950s house to give it a Cape Cod cottage style complete with grayish shingle siding, white trim and blue shutters.
Entered through a Dutch door set up several steps from the street, the home’s 2,375 square feet of living space include a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interiors have a beachy vibe with white walls, blue accents and a blue checkerboard floor in the entry and kitchen, which has sea-foam blue counters and white cabinets.
Views take in the ocean, Santa Catalina Island and the cityscape. The fenced patio opens to the sand. There’s an enclosed outdoor shower.
Bill D'Elia has television credits that include "Chicago Hope," "Ally McBeal" and "Boston Legal." More recently he served as an executive producer on the series "How to Get Away With Murder."
Chuck Buscemi of First Team Real Estate was the listing agent. Sean Stanfield of HOM Sotheby’s International represented the buyer.