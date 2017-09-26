Film producer Bob Yari lists his Beverly Hills Post Office-area home for sale

Film producer and financier Bob Yari has put his home in Beverly Hills on the market for $8.5 million.

The two-story Tudor house, built in 1987, lies within a guard-gated community and has panoramic city and mountain views. Features include light oak floors, 10-foot ceilings, a center-island kitchen and a den with a glass-enclosed wine wall.

Custom millwork and modern fixtures create visual interest in the formal rooms, and the family room has a step-down bar. Five bedrooms, a maid’s room, two powder rooms and six full bathrooms lie within nearly 7,400 square feet of living space.

The Tudor-style house, built in 1987, sits on more than three-quarters of an acre in a gated community in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Sliding glass doors open to ample patio space and a saltwater swimming pool. Lawns, lush landscaping and a lookout deck complete the backyard.

A gated motor court with a fountain sits off the front entrance.

Meg Ostrow of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Fereshteh Kohanim of Nelson Shelton Real Estate hold the listing.

Yari is the founder of the Yari Film Group. The independent film and acquisition company has released more than 30 movies, including the “Agent Cody Banks” films and the Oscar-winning crime-drama “Crash” (2004).

More recently, Yari produced “Papa: Hemingway in Cuba” (2015), starring Giovanni Ribisi and Adrian Sparks.

He bought the property in 1996 for $1.44 million, records show.

